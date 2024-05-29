PFA study shows one in five players using nicotine pouches or tobacco products

One in five professional players who took part in a study commissioned by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) said they were using nicotine pouches, tobacco sachets (snus) or both, research showed on Tuesday.

The study, conducted by Loughborough University, surveyed 628 male players in the Premier League and EFL, as well as 51 players from the Women's Super League.

Researchers also interviewed 16 club performance and medical staff currently working in men's and academy football.