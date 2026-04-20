<p>Bengaluru: SC Bengaluru succumbed to their first loss of the season as the former champions went down 3-5 in a thriller to visiting NEROCA FC in I-League 2 at the Dravid-Padukone CoE here on Saturday.</p>.<p>NEROCA, who appeared a much-improved side that went down 2-0 to FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) last week at the same venue, won the goalfest through a hat-trick from Phijam Sanathoi Meetei (2nd, 13th, 90+2nd minute) and a brace from substitute forward Alocious M (81st, 88th).</p>.<p>SCB were inching towards win till the 80th minute before Alocious scored two quick goals. The No. 9 headed from a corner to equalise first and then poked in the leading goal from close range following a set-up by Phijam.</p>.SC Bengaluru held 3-3 after blowing two-goal lead in I-League 2 opener.<p>Earlier, Devadath S (35th) Abhishek Powar (45+2nd) put SCB ahead by the end of the first half after NEROCA scored thrice, including an own goal Nongmeikapam Sanathoi, in the first 13 minutes.</p>.<p>The result lifted NEROCA (4 points from 5 games) one place above the sole relegation spot while SCB (5 from 4) dropped to sixth behind FCBU on goal difference. </p>.<p>Both SCB and FCBU will play their next matches on April 27 (Monday) as the former hosts Assam’s Karbi Anglong Morning Star while FCBU visit Sudeva Delhi.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Result:</span> SCB: 3 (Nongmeikapam Sanathoi 12th OG, Devadath S 35th, Abhishek Powar 45+2nd) lt to NEROCA: 5 (Phijam Sanathoi Meetei 2nd, 13th, 90+2nd, Alocious M 81st, 88th).</p>