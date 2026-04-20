Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Phijam Meetei hat-trick steals SC Bengaluru’s victory in I-League 2

SCB were inching towards win till the 80th minute before Alocious scored two quick goals.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 19:06 IST
FootballSports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us