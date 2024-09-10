Pitch politics: Iraq-Kuwait football match tests post-Saddam ties

Thousands of Iraqi football fans were expected in Kuwait on Tuesday for a World Cup qualifier, the first time they have been allowed to attend since former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded the emirate 34 years ago.

The busloads of Iraqis rolling over the border for the 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) game illustrated slowly-warming ties two decades after Saddam's fall in the 2003 US-led invasion, though sensitivities remain and match arrangements have sparked some controversy.

"I can't explain how I feel," said Abbas Abdelatif, a middle-aged Iraqi, waiting to board a bus in the southern Iraqi city of Basra that borders Kuwait.

"I haven't seen Kuwait in more than 30 years. There was war and problems but now, God willing, the situation will get better and better."

The match takes place at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, with Iraq leading Group B of the Asian Football Confederation's qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.