Players union says Asian Champions League system is unsustainable

Hong Kong: Players union FIFPRO has called for greater collaboration from Asian football's governing body over the future direction of club competitions in the region and said that the Asian Champions League is based on an "unsustainable system".

Following a report published on Monday that included feedback from players and clubs, the union called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to work with the organisation to "unlock value" in the region's elite club competition.

Forty teams from 20 nations have been playing in the current edition but FIFPRO's regional head Takuya Yamazaki said the competition's "merits do not outweigh the drawbacks for most players and clubs".

The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.