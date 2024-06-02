Police arrest more than 50 at Champions League final

London's Metropolitan Police said they made 53 arrests on Saturday following a pitch invasion and attempts to breach security at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. scored second-half goals as Real claimed a 2-0 win and lifted a record-extending 15th European Cup.

A pitch invasion occurred during the first minute of the game, with three separate pitch invaders coming onto the field. Police added that they had also arrested several people for trying to enter the game without tickets.

"We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff," Metropolitan Police commander Louise Puddefoot said in a statement.