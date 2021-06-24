Portugal, Germany reach Euro 2020 last 16

Portugal, Germany reach Euro 2020 last 16

Reigning champions Portugal go through as one of the four best third-placed teams and will next face Belgium

AFP
AFP, Budapest,
  • Jun 24 2021, 03:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 03:30 ist
Portugal's coach Fernando Santos reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest. Credit: AFP Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record with two penalties in a 2-2 draw with France in Budapest as Portugal and Germany reached the Euro 2020 last 16 on Wednesday.

France, who had already qualified, finished top of Group F above Germany following their 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich, setting up a showdown against England at Wembley for Joachim Loew's side.

Reigning champions Portugal go through as one of the four best third-placed teams and will next face Belgium, while France take on neighbours Switzerland.

Germany
portugal
FOOTBALL
Euro 2020

