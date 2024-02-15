Post Ratcliffe's 25% acquisition, what dramatic upheavals have unfolded at Old Trafford?

Sir Jim has also handed his 2 board seats to Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc

Sir Dave Brailsford comes in with a phenomenal CV in sports, with his philosophy of marginal gains being hailed across all sports. He also has experience with football, having overseen the operations of the French team OGC Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport as INEOS Director of Sport.

Jean-Claude Blanc is also a highly rated sports and football executive, having headed the golden era of Juventus, and then built PSG as a global brand. He took over as the CEO of INEOS football operations in 2019 and had been working with OGC Nice.