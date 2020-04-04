Prabir Das: A man with golden feet and heart

Prabir Das laughs as he recalls the Indian Super League final. Of course, he won the title with ATK but this was far more personal. He had booked tickets for his family - 8-9 people as he puts it - to travel to Goa to see him win the big crown. On the Eleventh hour it was announced the final would be played without fans due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mera 80,000 loss hogaya (I lost 80,000 on tickets)," he laughs. "But anything for the family. "It was sad to not have fans around but we wanted the trophy. I knew our fans and families were watching. So on the day, I was the player and supporter, double duty."

Humour is never too far away as Das speaks. He doesn't take things too seriously and is happy to be the butt of the jokes. His upbringing has taught him as much.

"My dad was a rickshaw puller, mom used to work as a maid. My brother left studies to work so that I can pursue football," he says.

Das grew up knowing failure was not an option, learning that obstacles are things to overcome and humans need to look out for each other. He's happy that he's helped his family out, opened a restaurant for his brother. But that's not enough.

"I don't do charity as such but if I see anyone wants help, I help them," he admits reluctantly opening up about the numerous kids he's helped out to tackle their medical conditions.

"I saw a mother's post on her son. How could I not help?" he says. "Money will come and go. Everyone in my family eats dal-chawal, so we don't need much. And we know what it is like."

If this makes him endearing to his team-mates, it's the footballer that makes him a coach's dream. The versatile 26-year-old is hard working and willing to put a shift in so that his more exalted teammates can take the centre stage.

This season, Das played 20 games in the league giving five assists. He had the highest number of crosses in the league, fourth highest in passes and third most touches in his team. He covers over 11km every game. A gazelle and bull all wrapped in jersey No. 33.

By his own admission, it was his ACL injury in 2018, which cost him the whole of last season, that changed his life. ATK's decision to bring in Pritam Kotal, who played right back as well, added to the fire.

"I couldn't lose because my family was dependent on me. So I did everything I had to do. ATK took Pritam, so I knew I had to come back at another level. So I added to my arsenal - crossing and endurance - to give the coach something to think about, maybe change the formation," he admits.

In the end, he - and Michael Soosairaj on the other flank - forced Antonio Habas to switch to a 5-3-2 formation. Such was his show that it got a fairytale ending it deserved too.

"This was a dream season for me but it's not enough, especially since we are merging with Mohun Bagan next season. We have to go another level," he remarks.

Yes the accolades helped, for sure. But more than that, it was also a season where he was embraced by his own. The pinnacle for Das came in the ISL semifinal second leg against Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium when he dragged his team out from a 0-2 deficit to a 3-2 win. In front of his own fans, in the stadium he calls his home, he had arrived.

With two assists, both pin point crosses, he had helped him team around. As David Williams scored the clincher, the Aussie and the team mobbed the Indian star. Williams may have scored the goal, but this was Das' moment.

"It was best I've ever played and I wanted to do it for the fans. I was so confident in the team and myself... I knew with our fans, we can win the match. Williams' goal was the best moment in my life because it killed the game. I saw BFC players after we'd scored, they were all just standing there. It felt like they had lost their confidence," he remarks.

He stood mobbed by the affection on that balmy night in Kolkata, staring into the stands glassy eyed. No longer the bridesmade. It was his time.