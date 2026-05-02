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Premier League: Arsenal breeze past Fulham to open six-point gap over Man City

The Gunners started brightly ‌and with purpose, taking a deserved ​lead in the ninth minute when Saka put Raul Jimenez on his backside and laid the ball on a plate for Gyokeres to slot home.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 19:05 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 19:05 IST
FootballSports NewsArsenalPremier LeagueFulham

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