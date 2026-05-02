<p>London: Arsenal opened up a six-point lead at the top of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier-league">Premier League</a> on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Fulham, thanks to a first-half double from Viktor Gyokeres either side of a goal from Bukayo Saka.</p><p>The Gunners started brightly and with purpose, taking a deserved lead in the ninth minute when Saka put Raul Jimenez on his backside and laid the ball on a plate for Gyokeres to slot home.</p><p>Gyokeres returned the favour shortly before halftime, finding Saka who beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno at his near post to double the lead.</p><p>The Sweden striker then ended the contest in added time, heading in Leandro Trossard's cross to cap an impressive performance with his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.</p><p>With one eye on Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Atletico Madrid, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arsenal">Arsenal</a> boss Mikel Arteta could afford to take off Saka, making his first start since the League Cup final on March 22, at halftime.</p>.UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid hit back to hold Arsenal in cagey first leg semifinal.<p>Gyokeres was denied his hat-trick by a good save from Leno before he too was replaced in a sedate second half with the victory long since wrapped up.</p><p>Arsenal move to 76 points from 35 games, with second-placed Manchester City on 70 points from 33 games – and, perhaps crucially, Arsenal now have a four-goal advantage on goal difference.</p><p>Fulham are 10th with 48 points from 35 games, three points behind west London rivals Brentford in sixth.</p><p><strong>Arsenal make light work of Fulham </strong></p><p>Arsenal made five changes from Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid – whose manager Diego Simeone named an entirely different team for their trip to Valencia – with Saka captaining the Gunners in the absence of Martin Odegaard.</p><p>They made a fast start in a raucous atmosphere, in stark contrast to the nervousness at the Emirates Stadium during last Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle United.</p><p>Trossard dragged an early shot across the face of goal shortly before Saka left Jimenez behind and played a simple ball across the six-yard box which Gyokeres duly converted.</p><p>Fulham could barely get near their rampant hosts and Leno was repeatedly called into action, saving a Gabriel header from close range and a low effort from Gyokeres.</p><p>Riccardo Calafiori had a goal disallowed for offside before Arsenal got their second in the 40th minute after good hold-up play by Gyokeres, who played inside to Saka to fire home and then headed over Leno right before the break.</p><p>The second half was a non-event, with a marginally improved Fulham showing more fight but without laying a glove on Arsenal, who nearly added a fourth when Calafiori's header bounced off Leno's head and onto the bar with 10 minutes to play.</p>