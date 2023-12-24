Premier League: Arsenal on top at Christmas, Spurs fourth, misery for Man Utd

Arsenal will lead the Premier League at Christmas after a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday but the festive fixtures began in joyless fashion for struggling Manchester United as they went down 2-0 away to West Ham United.

Newly-crowned World Club champions Manchester City slipped out of the top four as Tottenham Hotspur made up ground with a third consecutive victory, beating Everton 2-1 at home.

With City not in action after their triumph in Saudi Arabia, Tottenham moved above the champions into fourth place with 36 points from 18 games, four behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool and Aston Villa, who were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United on Friday to snap a 15-match home winning run in the league, have 39 points.

Nottingham Forest's new manager Nuno Espirito Santo began with a 3-2 home defeat by Bournemouth which left 17th-placed Forest far too close to the bottom three for comfort after big wins for Luton Town and Burnley who are immediately below them.

For the second successive weekend, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool were held to home draws as they went toe-to-toe with Arsenal in a high-octane Anfield clash.

Just like in last season's fixture, Arsenal went ahead as Gabriel's header from Martin Odegaard's floated pass found the net in the fourth minute. Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah powered in a superb 29th-minute equaliser.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came closest to a winner for Liverpool when he fired a shot against the crossbar after the break but a draw was just about the right result.