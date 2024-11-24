Home
Premier League: Arsenal return to form with win over Forest, Chelsea win at Leicester

Arsenal stayed in fourth spot, level on 22 points with third-placed Chelsea who began the day's action with a 2-1 victory away at Leicester City.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 06:39 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 06:39 IST
