Premier League: Goal-happy Arsenal stay hot on Liverpool's heels, City salvage draw

London: Arsenal's goal rush continued unabated as they thrashed Burnley 5-0 to stay right in the slipstream of Premier League leaders Liverpool who thumped Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool took advantage of an early kickoff to stretch their lead to five points with Mohamed Salah scoring on his return in a 4-1 victory in west London, while Manchester City salvaged a 1-1 draw with Chelsea thanks to a late goal by Rodri.

Arsenal were undaunted, however, and followed up their 6-0 win at West Ham United with a 5-0 victory at Turf Moor.

Liverpool have 57 points from 25 games with Arsenal on 55 and champions City in third place on 53 from 24.

Aston Villa climbed back into fourth courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After a dip in form late last year, Arsenal have won five league games in a row and scored 21 goals in that sequence, conceding only two.

They were far too good for a Burnley side hurtling towards relegation and once Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute the result was a formality.

Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 41st and Saka struck again just after the break for his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Leandro Trossard made it 4-0 and Kai Havertz added a fifth as Arsenal sent out another big title statement.

"At the moment all we can do is win our games and after our big two wins away from home we have a tough one in the Champions League at Porto," manager Mikel Arteta said.

Liverpool were equally impressive at Brentford as they welcomed back talisman Salah who marked his return after a six-week absence due to a hamstring injury sustained while with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an exquisite chip, and goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Salah effectively ended the contest.