Premier League | Gordon scores as Manchester City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

Newcastle: Reigning champions Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon cancelled out Josko Gvardiol's opener in a feisty 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday.

City, who drew with title rivals Arsenal last weekend, stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and the Gunners to play their games this weekend. Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City struggled to maintain a tempo with key midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri out injured.

Meanwhile, league top scorer Erling Haaland failed to find the net for the first time this season as the Newcastle defence restricted the Norwegian striker to just one shot on target.

"That was a good display, that was us playing our way, brave. It was two teams going right at each other for probably 70 minutes," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told BBC.

"Last 20 minutes, they were stronger than us and we had to defend really well to maintain the point... I was really pleased with how we were off the ball and how we attacked the game."