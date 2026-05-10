<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arsenal">Arsenal</a> edged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-ham-united">West Ham United</a> 1-0 to help them close to a first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier-league">Premier League</a> title in 22 years with Leandro Tossard scoring a late goal in an away game on Sunday (May 10). </p><p>The Belgian netted the all-important winner in the 83rd minute in an away-game which left the spectators at the edge of their seats at the London Stadium.</p>.UEFA Champions League: Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into final.<p>Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time goal for the Hammers was ruled off side after an agonising VAR check .</p><p>The nervy win put the Gunners a step closer to a first Premier League title since 2004 and they will be crowned champions if they win their last two games at home to Burnley and away to Crystal Palace on the final day.</p><p>Arsenal have 79 points from 36 games with Manchester City, who have a game in hand, on 74.</p><p>For West Ham it was a bitter pill to swallow as defeat left them staring at relegation and they could find themselves four points from the safety zone with two games left if Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds United on Monday.</p><p>On the other hand, Arsenal are in line for a double as they have also entered the final of the UEFA Champions League, where they will take on defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final on May 30 at Budapest. </p>