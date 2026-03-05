Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Premier League: It's advantage Arsenal as Manchester City falter

The Gunners have 67 points from 30 games to City's 60 from 29 and are now firmly in the driving seat again, although they do still have to go to City on April 19.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 01:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 01:33 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester CityArsenalPremier League

Follow us on :

Follow Us