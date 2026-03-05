<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier-league">Premier League</a> leaders <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arsenal">Arsenal</a> seized control of the title race as Bukayo Saka's goal secured a priceless 1-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manchester-city">Manchester City</a> could only draw 2-2 at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.</p><p>The Gunners have 67 points from 30 games to City's 60 from 29 and are now firmly in the driving seat again, although they do still have to go to City on April 19.</p><p>Mikel Arteta's side went into their south coast assignment leading the table but looking over their shoulders at City, but ended the night with a first title since 2004 glinting on the horizon after a big swing in their favour.</p><p>Saka's deflected effort in the ninth minute proved sufficient as Arsenal kept a 14th Premier League clean sheet of the season with a gritty display that Saka described as 'ugly'.</p>.Timber header earns Arsenal crucial win over Chelsea.<p>Wasteful City twice led with goals by Antoine Semenyo and Rodri but both times Forest hit back, first through Morgan Gibbs-White's crafty backheel and then in the 76th minute through Elliot Anderson's low drive.</p><p>City bombarded Forest's area in the closing stages and almost scored with the last kick of the game but Savinho's effort was cleared off the line by Murillo.</p><p>The battle for a top-five finish and qualification for the Champions League took another twist as Manchester United suffered their first defeat under interim manager Michael Carrick, losing 1-2 to 10-man Newcastle United.</p><p>William Osula came off the bench to score a superb late solo winner for Eddie Howe's side.</p><p>Newcastle had Jacob Ramsey sent off for a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time but they then took the lead with an Anthony Gordon penalty only for Casemiro to head an equaliser in a chaotic spell before the halftime whistle.</p><p>United remained in third place with 51 points while Aston Villa also have 51 in fourth place after being thrashed 4-1 at home by Chelsea, for whom Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick. Chelsea moved above Liverpool into fifth place with 48 points.</p><p>Forest's surprise draw at City kept them out of the relegation zone on goal difference from West Ham United who won 1-0 at Fulham thanks to a goal by Crysencio Summerville.</p><p>Both sides have 28 points and are breathing down the necks of Tottenham Hotspur who have 29 ahead of their now crucial home clash with Crystal Palace on Thursday (March 5)</p><p><strong>COLLATED RESULTS (Played on Tue/Wed)</strong></p><p>Aston Villa 1 (Luiz 2) Chelsea 4 (Joao Pedro 35, 45+6, 64, Palmer 55)</p><p>Brighton 0 Arsenal 1 (Saka 9)</p><p>Fulham 0 West Ham 1 (Summerville 65)</p><p>Manchester City 2 (Semenyo 31, Rodri 62) Nottingham Forest 2 (Gibbs-White 56, Anderson 76)</p><p>Newcastle 2 (Gordon 45+6-pen, Osula 90) Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 45+9)</p><p>Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0</p><p>Everton 2 (Tarkowski 32, Dewsbury-Hall 60) Burnley 0</p><p>Leeds 0 Sunderland 1 (Diarra 70-pen)</p><p>Wolves 2 (Rodrigo Gomes 78, Andre 90+4) Liverpool 1 (Salah 83)</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>