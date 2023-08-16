Premier League looks to ban FFP loophole after Chelsea's spending spree

Since Boehly's takeover, the club has been handing out long-term contracts spanning over 8-9 years in order to spread the costs. According to a report in the Sport Bible, this is a form of creative accounting which is utilised to balance the books by slowly writing off the initial costs of players over the course of their deal.

Though the UEFA had announced that clubs will be allowed to offer long deals to players, by limiting the spread of costs of fees to a five-year period, the Premier League did not make such a move.

Chelsea have also been able to get away with this, as the club will not be playing in Europe this season, following an abysmal one last time around, which saw the club finish in 12th spot.

This loophole has been flagged by several other clubs in the league and is all set to be discussed at the shareholders' meeting this season.

The anomaly in accounting rules has been raised with the Premier League by several clubs and is set to be discussed at shareholders' meetings this season, with a view to a rule change being introduced for next season, according to Mail Sport.

Speaking to the publication, a Premier League source familiar with the matter said, "This hasn't been discussed formally, but is something we will look at. Alignment with UEFA rules would make sense for all parties. The only club currently handing out eight-year contracts on a regular basis is likely to be involved in UEFA competitions soon, as are any others that follow suit."

Chelsea started their Premier League campaign last Sunday against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, which ended up in a 1-1 draw at their home ground, Stamford Bridge.