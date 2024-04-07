Premier League: Manchester United hold Liverpool as Arsenal stay on top

Arsenal stayed on top of Premier League after Manchester United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After 31 matches, both Arsenal and Liverpool have 71 point each, but the former has a better goal difference which helped the Gunners extend the stay at top.

At Old Trafford, Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 33rd minute. United drew level through Bruno Fernandes in the 50th and then went ahead through Kobbie Mainoo in the 67th.

However an 84th minute penalty by Mohammed Salah helped Liverpool earn a share of the spoils.