<p>Sixteen-year-old Max Dowman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arsenal">Arsenal</a> winger, became <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier-league">Premier League</a>'s youngest ever scorer and propelled Gunners closer to title in a dramatic 2-0 win against Everton as rivals Manchester City stumbled in a 1-1 draw at West Ham</p><p>Dowman collected the ball midway in his own half, dribbled around two Everton players and raced clear unchallenged from the halfway line to tap into an empty net, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded upfield having gone forward for a corner.</p><p>Earlier, Viktor Gyokeres finally found a way through in the 89th minute, with a helping hand from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who flapped at Dowman's cross.</p><p>An English <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/football">football </a>prodigy, Dowman - at 16 years, 73 days - was playing just his third Premier League match after two previous substitute appearances at the start of the season.</p><p>"He doesn't seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent, he just plays so naturally," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible."</p>.FA Cup 2026: Eze strike sends Arsenal into quarter-finals after 2-1 wins over Mansfield.<p>Asked what he said to Dowman after deciding to bring him on, Arteta replied: "Go and do your thing and win us the game."</p><p>Dowman broke the record of former Everton player James Vaughan, who was 16 years, 270 days when he scored against Crystal Palace in 2005.</p><p>In November, Dowman became the youngest player in Champions League history at 15 years, 308 days when he entered as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague.</p><p>Dowman is still in school. He was 14 when he was asked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to train with the senior team in December last year and he starred on the club's preseason tour of Asia in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle.</p><p>To abide by Premier League regulations for players under 18, Dowman has to change into his Arsenal kit for training sessions and matches in a separate locker room than his senior teammates.</p><p>Earlier, fifth-placed Chelsea were beaten by Anthony Gordon's goal at Stamford Bridge to round off a painful week.</p><p>Thrashed 5-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 first leg, Liam Rosenior's side were breached in the 18th minute Gordon converted from Joe Willock's pass.</p><p>Chelsea will drop to sixth as long as Liverpool avoid defeat against struggling Tottenham on Sunday, with the top five set to qualify for next season's Champions League.</p><p>Meanwhile, City's season is in danger of coming off the rails as West Ham clung on for a point that lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time in three months.</p><p>Pep Guardiola's men were thrashed 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek and have dropped four points to sides battling relegation in their last two Premier League outings.</p><p><strong>COLLATED RESULTS</strong></p><p>Sunderland 0 Brighton 1 (Minteh 58)</p><p>Burnley 0 Bournemouth 0</p><p>Chelsea 0 Newcastle 1 (Gordon 18)</p><p>Arsenal 2 (Gyokeres 89, Dowman 90+7) Everton 0</p><p>West Ham 1 (Mavropanos 35) Manchester City 1 (Silva 31)</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>