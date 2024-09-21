Premier League | Solanke opens his account as Tottenham hit back to beat Brentford

London: Striker Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou's team recovered from conceding inside the opening minute to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo's acrobatic volley stunned the home crowd but 65-million-pound ($86.59-million) signing Solanke calmed the jitters when he tapped in a rebound in the eighth minute.

Brennan Johnson fired Tottenham ahead after 28 minutes but Tottenham's lead looked vulnerable in the second half until James Maddison was set up Son Heung-min to make it 3-1.

Tottenham's second win of the season lifted them to 10th with seven points from five games with Brentford, who have six points, dropping to 12th.

Despite an unconvincing 2-1 victory over second-tier Coventry City in the League Cup in midweek, questions were being asked about Tottenham manager Postecoglou after the club's worst start to Premier League campaign since 2015.

So when Mbeumo met a cross by Keane Lewis-Potter with a swivelling volley into the top corner 23 seconds after kickoff it looked ominous for the hosts in the late summer sunshine.

It was the second week in a row that Brentford had scored in the opening minute after Yoane Wissa scored after 22 seconds against reigning champions Manchester City, but just as at The Etihad they ended up pointless.