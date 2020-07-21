'Premier League survival huge for Brighton's finances'

Premier League survival huge for Brighton's finances, says manager

  • Jul 21 2020, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 11:22 ist
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter. Credit: AFP File Photo

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has said ensuring Premier League survival will have a massive impact on their finances given the loss of revenue clubs are facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brighton's top-flight status was confirmed after a 0-0 home draw with Newcastle United on Monday sent them seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, who have two games to play.

Relegation would have resulted in a financial hit of around $100 million.

"The financial implications are massive, especially with how the year has been and how next year looks potentially," said Potter.

"We're fighting every year to stay in the Premier League.

"We have to set a foundation for us to build on and that's why it's important to stay in the Premier League."

Brighton, who are 15th, travel to Burnley for their final game of the season.

