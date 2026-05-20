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Homesportsfootball

Premier League: The 22-year wait is over as Arsenal are crowned champions

It is Arsenal's first title in the top flight of English football since 2004, when the "Invincibles" went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:25 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:25 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsManchester CityPep GuardiolaArsenalPremier LeagueArsene WengerMikel Arteta

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