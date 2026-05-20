<p>The long wait is over as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arsenal">Arsenal </a>won their first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier-league">Premier League</a> title in 22 years with defending champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manchester-city">Manchester City </a>being held 1-1 by Bournemouth in their away game on Tuesday (May 19) night. </p><p>It is Arsenal's first title in the top flight of English football since 2004, when the "Invincibles" went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.</p>.Premier League: Arsenal edge closer to title with win over Burnley.<p>Pep Guardiola's men needed to win on England's south coast to keep the title race alive but fell short despite a late goal from Erling Haaland.</p><p>After finishing second for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's Gunners have finally made it over the line to end a six-year trophy drought.</p><p>Arsenal edged to the brink of the title with a 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley on Monday, which took them five points clear of City.</p><p>Needing victory to keep alive the race ahead of Sunday's season finale, City were undone by Eli Junior Kroupi's brilliant first-half strike at Vitality Stadium, extinguishing City's hopes of a seventh league title for Pep Guardiola in what is expected to be his final season after a glittering decade as manager.</p><p>Kroupi fired Bournemouth in front in the 39th minute when Adrien Truffert was played through down the left and he picked out the 19-year-old Frenchman, who took a touch before unleashing a brilliant curving shot just inside the far post past Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was rooted to the spot.</p><p>Haaland pulled back a goal deep in injury time, when Rodri's shot bounced off the post and dropped to the Norwegian, but the final whistle sounded seconds later to seal City's fate.</p><p>This season, Arsenal also broke the Premier League record for the number of goals scored from corners this season with Kai Havertz's winner against Burnley being the 18th.</p><p>The Gunners fans fans celebrated wildly outside its Emirates Stadium as news of the score line came through</p><p>Meanwhile, Arteta is one more win away from delivering the club's greatest ever season as Arsenal also plays Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final at Budapest on May 30.</p>