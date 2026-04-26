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Premiere League: Nervy Arsenal go back to top as Eze seals vital win over Newcastle

It was ‌far from convincing, however, and the quality of Eze's ‌sublime 10th-minute strike was at odds with ⁠the rest of a laboured and edgy display by ‌Mikel Arteta's side.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 18:43 IST
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