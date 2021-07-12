Prince William 'sickened' by the racial abuse of England players

Britain's Prince William on Monday joined the chorus of condemnation of the online racial abuse of England soccer players after the team's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
Also Read | Deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused: Boris Johnson slams treatment of England players
"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson who is president of the English Football Association, said on Twitter.
"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."
I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.
It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.
It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid
Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra
Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry
Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak
Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13
US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have
3 tips for preventing heat stroke
3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage
Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes
Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight