Prince William 'sickened' by Eng players' racial abuse

Prince William 'sickened' by the racial abuse of England players

Prince William is the president of the English Football Association

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 12 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 19:41 ist
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the UEFA Euro 2020 final football match between Italy and England. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Prince William on Monday joined the chorus of condemnation of the online racial abuse of England soccer players after the team's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Also Read | Deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused: Boris Johnson slams treatment of England players

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson who is president of the English Football Association, said on Twitter.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Kingdom
Euro 2020
England
Racial abuse
Prince William

What's Brewing

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

 