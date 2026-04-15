Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

PSG beat Liverpool to enter Champions League semi-finals

It ⁠was virtually all Liverpool early in the second half as Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Mac Allister all missed decent chances.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 21:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 21:35 IST
FootballSports NewsPSGliverpool

Follow us on :

Follow Us