PSG denounce racism aimed at defender Nuno Mendes

Paris St-Germain said Nuno Mendes had their full support after the defender was subjected to racist and abusive messages and comments on social media following a 3-1 home win over Brest in Ligue 1.

Ousmane Dembele's double and Fabian Ruiz's strike earned PSG a comeback win on Saturday. Brest had taken the lead just before the half hour mark after a foul by Mendes on Ludovic Ajorque resulted in a penalty which was converted by Romain del Castillo.

Portuguese left-back Mendes, who is Black, posted a screenshot of a racist message sent to him on social media and the club said they are working with authorities to hold those responsible accountable.