PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough Champions League group

Holders Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys in Group G.

City captured their first European crown this year and Pep Guardiola's side should have few problems in making the last 16, having handed Leipzig a 7-0 thrashing in last year's tournament.

Record 14-times winners Real Madrid will play Serie A champions Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Group C.

German heavyweights Bayern Munich take on Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

United and Bayern have met 11 times in the Champions League, with perhaps their most memorable clash coming in the 1999 final, when the English side emerged victorious to complete the treble.

The clubs were also involved in the race to sign Harry Kane in this transfer window, with the England striker opting to join the Bundesliga champions.