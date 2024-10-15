Home
PSV fans banned from Parc des Princes by French authorities for UCL clash, Dutch club says

PSV said in a statement on Monday that the decision was unexpected, adding that 2,000 of their fans who had already purchased tickets for the October 22 match will be refunded.
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:00 IST

