PSV fans banned from Parc des Princes by French authorities for UCL clash, Dutch club says

<p>PSV Eindhoven supporters have been banned from this month's Champions League clash at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/psg">Paris St Germain</a> by French authorities because of previous disturbances, the Dutch club said.</p><p>PSV said in a statement on Monday that the decision was unexpected, adding that 2,000 of their fans who had already purchased tickets for the October 22 match will be refunded.</p><p>"There is a total travel ban for PSV supporters to and within Paris," the Eredivisie club added.</p><p>"Despite the fact that PSV had no penalties outstanding, French police are citing past disturbances with supporters ... there are also some domestic security issues at play."</p><p>PSV and RC Lens fans threw objects at each other during a 1-1 draw last October. The Dutch club were also ordered to play one European game without their away fans in 2022 after crowd trouble during a 1-0 loss at Arsenal.</p><p>PSV have one point from two matches in the Champions League, while PSG have three.</p>