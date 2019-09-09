Puducherry claim consolation victory

Puducherry put up a splendid performance to bounce back and defeat Telengana 3-2 in a Group B match of the South Zone Sub-junior (U-14) football championships which concluded at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Sunday.

Puducherry had lost 0-14 to Kerala who had also beaten Telengana 5-1.

Little did anyone expect Puducherry to put up such an improved show.

But they did just that to log full points though the match was of no consequence with Kerala having already qualified for the Inter-zonal.

After defender Anbarasan had put the ball into his own net as Puducherry conceded a shock lead to Telangana, striker Anandhu Krishna P V took the centre-stage and put up a fine show with his attacking prowess coupled with some good finishing for Puducherry.

Anandhu scored all three goals for Puducherry.

He put them ahead in the 17th minute before adding another in the 36th minute.

There was no change in the momentum as just a minute after the restart Anandhu notched up his hat-trick, ensuring Puducherry’s dominance.

The striker gave Telangana’s goalkeeper Garlapati Venkatesh no chance to save his shot.

Skipper Syed Imtiaz Ahmed pulled one back for Telangana in the 49th minute.

Yet, despite curtailing the lead Telangana could do little else as the Puducherry defence hung on to ensure full points for their team.

Results: Group B: Puducherry: 3 (Anandhu Krishna P V 17th, 35th, 46th) bt Telangana: 2 (Anbarasaan S 5th own goal, Syed Imtiaz Ahmed 49th).