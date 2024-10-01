Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Qatar's Akram Afif headlines shortlist for men's Asian Player of the Year award

Australia's Cortnee Vine as well as Kiko Seike from Japan and South Korea's Kim Hye-ri have been nominated for the women's title, with the winners of both awards to be announced in Seoul on Oct. 29.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 17:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Recently departed Australia coach Graham Arnold has been nominated for the men's coach of the year award alongside Go Oiwa, who led Japan to the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games, and South Korea's Asian Games gold medal winner Hwang Sun-hong.

Arnold quit the Socceroos role last month after a disappointing start to the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers and has since been replaced by Tony Popovic.

Japan's Tomoki Miyamoto, Park Yeon-jeong of South Korea and Australia's Leah Blayney have been nominated for the women's coaching award. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 17:09 IST
FootballSports NewsQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us