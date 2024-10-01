Qatar's Akram Afif headlines shortlist for men's Asian Player of the Year award

Recently departed Australia coach Graham Arnold has been nominated for the men's coach of the year award alongside Go Oiwa, who led Japan to the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games, and South Korea's Asian Games gold medal winner Hwang Sun-hong.

Arnold quit the Socceroos role last month after a disappointing start to the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers and has since been replaced by Tony Popovic.

Japan's Tomoki Miyamoto, Park Yeon-jeong of South Korea and Australia's Leah Blayney have been nominated for the women's coaching award.