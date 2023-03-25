Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 bn bid for Manchester United

Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 bn bid for Man United

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 25 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 19:53 ist
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford. Credit: AFP Photo

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, launched the bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday and told Reuters that he was willing to pay a premium for the English soccer club.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-times English champions in November, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

