Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made a third and final offer to buy Manchester United, sources told AFP on Friday.
Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club from the Glazer family.
Ratcliffe is also reported to have made another offer ahead of Friday's deadline for the third round of bidding.
While Sheikh Jassim's latest offer is reported to be over £5 billion ($6.2 billion), the size of Ratcliffe's improved bid is yet to be made public.
