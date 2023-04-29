Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 29 2023, 06:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 06:39 ist
Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club from the Glazer family.Credit: iStock Photo

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made a third and final offer to buy Manchester United, sources told AFP on Friday.

Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club from the Glazer family.

Also Read | Manchester United future uncertain as deadline for third round of bids loom

Ratcliffe is also reported to have made another offer ahead of Friday's deadline for the third round of bidding.

While Sheikh Jassim's latest offer is reported to be over £5 billion ($6.2 billion), the size of Ratcliffe's improved bid is yet to be made public.

Sports News
Manchester United
Football

