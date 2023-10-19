Explained | The Rasmus Hojlund-San Marino controversy

Manchester United's Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has stoked controversy after Denmark's UEFA Euro Qualifier match against San Marino.

In the aftermath of the game, the 20-year-old accused his opponents of trying to deliberately injure him and "destroy his career", to which San Marino defender Roberto Di Maio—with whom Hojlund butted heads quite a few times during the game—responded saying it was 'disappointing'.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for the Danes with Hojlund opening the books, and San Marino's Alessandro Golinucci equalizing in the 61st minute. Yusuuf Poulsen gave Denmark the edge with a 70th-minute goal. It was a special moment for San Marino as well, as they managed their first goal in a competitive game in two years.

San Marino is a microstate surrounded by north-central Italy and is the fifth smallest country in the world.

After the match, the 20-year-old said "The last duel had nothing to do with football", adding, "I think it is disrespectful that they hit and tear," as per Goal.

Hojlund further said "I can't say much other than that I think they are the ones who started, and then the game just went on. They took it to the next level because they have nothing to lose. They thought: 'Well, fine enough, we might as well try to destroy the career'."