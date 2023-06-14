Real Madrid announce Jude Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal

Real Madrid on Wednesday officially announced the signing of wonderkid Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal, ending months of speculation about the 19-year-old England international's future in club football.
In an official communication, the Spanish club announced that the presentation ceremony for Bellingham would take place in Madrid at 12 noon on June 15.
Madrid secured the services of Bellingham from Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €103 million (£88 million/$110 million).
Bellingham, the youngest to captain Borussia Dortmund, is widely held to be among the most talented midfielders in world football today.
More to follow...
