Hey Jude: Real Madrid announce Bellingham transfer

Real Madrid announce Jude Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 15:59 ist
Credit: Twitter/@realmadrid

Real Madrid on Wednesday officially announced the signing of wonderkid Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal, ending months of speculation about the 19-year-old England international's future in club football.

In an official communication, the Spanish club announced that the presentation ceremony for Bellingham would take place in Madrid at 12 noon on June 15.

Madrid secured the services of Bellingham from Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €103 million (£88 million/$110 million).

Also Read | Lionel Messi says he's unlikely to play another World Cup

Bellingham, the youngest to captain Borussia Dortmund, is widely held to be among the most talented midfielders in world football today.

More to follow...

Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
Football
Sports News

