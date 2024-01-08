Real Madrid or Premier League? What's next for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Amid news of a possible transfer, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also been putting the screws on Mbappe. PSG expect a swift response from the French star to put the drama around his move to bed, which would also allow the club to plan better and find replacements should the Frenchman decide to move.

In the Premier League, Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool, and the French forward has always had words of praise for Jurgen Klopp, the Reds' manager.

Mbappe, recently said that he hasn't made a decision about his future yet, but remains 'very, very motivated for this year'.

"It’s very important. As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already taken one. After that, I haven’t made up my mind yet. I haven’t made a choice", the Frenchman said, adding, "With the agreement I made with the President last summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So let’s say it’s secondary."

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool are in urgent need of a clinical striker, with the Los Blancos still struggling after Karim Benzema's departure and Liverpool not quite hitting the mark with Uruguay's Darwin Nunez.