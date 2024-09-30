Real's Ancelotti disappointed with 1-1 derby draw at Atletico

Madrid: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed that his side allowed hosts Atletico Madrid to snatch a 1-1 draw with a goal deep into added time in their LaLiga clash on Sunday.

He said Real deserved better luck after dominating most of the game but was glad his side were able to come away with at least a point from a stadium where they lost twice last season.

"It is hard to cope with a draw in which we were very close to winning," Ancelotti told reporters.

"It can happen, the opponents are very strong and have a lot of quality. Their goal was in the last minute, it's a pity. We controlled the game well, we came close.

"But I always like to think positive. We've won a point away from home and we are a point closer (to leaders Barcelona, who lost 4-2 at Osasuna on Saturday).

"The dynamic is good, we are in contention, and we don't despair, a draw here can mean a good point for the future..."

Real are second in the standings on 18 points, three behind Barca and two ahead of Atletico in third after eight games.