Recalling Portugal forward Ronaldo's unforgettable on-field controversies

Saudi Pro League's Al Nassr vs Al Shabab football match will yet again be remembered for the untoward kind incident involving Al Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who could not resist taunting the opposite team through actions after the final whistle.

The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty, but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left



After the game, videos shared on social media post match showed Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area— an action which appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

This is not the first time that the Portugal forward made headlines for his uncalled actions and taunts on the field.

Another incident got Ronaldo warnings from the cops in 2022. The Manchester United forward was cautioned by police after he smashed a phone out of a 14-year-old boy’s hand. Ronaldo's action, again in a fit of rage was the result of his team's 0-1 Premier League defeat to Everton in April 2022. Later, the mother of the boy whose phone was smashed told Daily Mail that her son is autistic.