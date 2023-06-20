Mbappe leads France to Euro qualifier win over France

Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece

The result left France top of Group B with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 20 2023, 04:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 04:12 ist
France's Kylian Mbappe with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kylian Mbappe set another milestone as France maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a 1-0 home victory against 10-man Greece on Monday.

Mbappe netted a second-half penalty to become the best French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.

It also helped the Paris St Germain forward to level with Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who will have the opportunity to finish top scorer among those playing in the five top European leagues when his national team take on Cyprus on Tuesday.

The result left France top of Group B with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece, who had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the second half, after Mbappe's goal.

Football
Sports News
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Greece

