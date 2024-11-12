Home
Referee David Coote suspended after video shows him 'abusing' Liverpool and Klopp

'David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete,' PGMOL said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 07:05 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 07:05 IST
FootballSports NewsPremier LeagueTrendingliverpool

