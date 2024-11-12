Referee David Coote suspended after video shows him 'abusing' Liverpool and Klopp

<p>Premier League referee David Coote was suspended by the PGMOL referees' body on Monday pending a full investigation after a video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and former manager Juergen Klopp.</p><p>The video allegedly shows Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and Klopp, who left Anfield in May.</p><p>The video has not been verified by <em>Reuters</em>, it is unclear when it was filmed or its authenticity.</p><p>"David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete," PGMOL said.</p>.Alexander-Arnold's injury puts damper on Liverpool's win over Villa.<p>Liverpool are aware of the video that has been widely circulated on social media but the club will not comment in light of the investigation by PGMOL.</p><p>Coote, 42, refereed Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday. He has been a match official in the Premier League since 2018.</p><p>The video seems to refer to a league game Coote refereed between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Klopp publicly criticised Coote after the match, accusing him of not penalising tackles made on Liverpool's players.</p>