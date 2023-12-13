Referee made mistake by stopping play for foul on Haaland: PGMOL Chief

Referees body— Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief Howard Webb said the official in charge of Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on December 3 made a mistake by not allowing play to continue after a foul on Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.

With the game deep in stoppage time, City's Jack Grealish was through on goal when referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle for a foul on Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

Several City players surrounded the referee over his decision to halt play and the club were later charged by the Football Association (FA) over their conduct.

"Yeah, it is an officiating mistake," Webb said on the Match Officials: Mic'd Up TV programme.