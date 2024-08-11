Relentless Real Madrid the team to beat in Mbappe's debut season

Madrid: Clearly, a LaLiga-Champions League double last season was not enough to satisfy Real Madrid, who have welcomed the arrival of France captain Kylian Mbappe to an already stellar cast as they set their sights on another trophy-laden campaign.

Under the calm guidance of Italian mastermind Carlo Ancelotti they reclaimed the Spanish title from bitter rivals Barcelona in dominant fashion and won a record-extending 15th Champions League title - their sixth in the last 11 seasons.

As they get ready to kick off their season in Warsaw on Wednesday against Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, Real look to be even stronger this year.

Mbappe, 25, joined Real as a free agent from Paris St Germain on a five-year contract in June, ending a transfer saga that had rumbled on for years.

He won six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups at PSG and became their record scorer with 256 goals during seven years in Paris, but failed to win the Champions League with the club, or the Ballon d'Or.