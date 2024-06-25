Resurgent Rodriguez inspires Colombia to Copa win over Paraguay

James Rodriguez evoked memories of his breakthrough performance at the 2014 World Cup on Monday after the Colombia midfielder set up both goals in his team's 2-1 win over Paraguay in their Copa America opener.

The 32-year-old won the Golden Boot in Brazil a decade ago, his volleyed effort against Uruguay in the round of 16 still regarded as one of the World Cup's best ever goals, but his career has been on a downward track over the last few years.

After playing for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Rodriguez joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo last year, making it his fourth club in as many seasons.

He played at Everton in 2020/2021 before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan and then joining Olympiakos on a free transfer.