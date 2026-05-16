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Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona at end of season

Lewandowski topped LaLiga's scoring charts with ‌23 goals in his debut season, helping Barcelona capture ‌their first league title in four years.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:06 IST
FootballSports NewsBarcelonaRobert Lewandowski

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