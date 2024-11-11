Home
Roma sack coach Juric after four losses in last five league games

Roma lost 3-2 at home against Bologna on Sunday, their fourth loss in the last five league games, leaving them 12th in the standings.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:51 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 03:51 IST
