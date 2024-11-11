Roma sack coach Juric after four losses in last five league games

<p>AS Roma have sacked coach Ivan Juric, the Serie A club said on Sunday, as the Croatian became the capital side's second coach to be fired this season.</p><p>Roma lost 3-2 at home against Bologna on Sunday, their fourth loss in the last five league games, leaving them 12th in the standings.</p><p>"We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks," Roma said in a statement.</p><p>"He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful... The search for a new head coach has already begun and an announcement will be made in the coming days."</p><p>Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini is reportedly in talks with club owners to take over, La Gazzetta dello Sport said.</p>.Van Nistelrooy says final emotional moments as United boss did not feel like goodbye . <p>Roma appointed Juric in September to become their third coach in the span of eight months after they sacked Daniele De Rossi.</p><p>De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, was appointed as head coach in January after Jose Mourinho was fired.</p><p>Juric, formerly coach at Torino, Hellas Verona and Genoa, started off with consecutive home wins against Udinese and Venezia in the league, either side of a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League.</p><p>His good run, however, ended there and Roma won only once in their next six league games.</p><p>Juric's approach to the game proved to be his downfall, as the man-to-man marking he imposed sat uneasily with a side that preferred to be possession-oriented with more freedom to create opportunities.</p><p>While his 3-4-2-1 formation worked in the first three matches, it did not take long for opponents to exploit Roma's discomfort with the set-up which led them to make crucial errors in both defence and attack, as seen against Bologna.</p><p>Without striker Paulo Dybala, absent with a muscle strain in Juric's final game, Roma created a host of chances against Champions League side Bologna but went behind after 25 minutes when forward Santiago Castro scored for the visitors.</p><p>Stephan El Shaarawy equalised after the hour mark but Riccardo Orsolini restored the lead for Bologna three minutes later and Jesper Karlsson made it 3-1 in the 77th, before El Shaarawy added his second.</p><p>Roma have picked up 13 points so far this season, making it their worst start after the first 12 Serie A games in the last 20 years.</p><p>They face a challenging set of fixtures after the international break when they travel to leaders Napoli on Nov. 24, before visiting Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League and hosting high-flying Atalanta in the league on Dec. 2. </p>