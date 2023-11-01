Ronaldo has a laugh as Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or gets critiqued

Messi has been crowned once again for his astonishing career with the 8th Ballon d’Or, at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, unabashedly clenching his position as the figurehead of soccer.
A reality check that seems to have not gone down well with arch rival Christiano Ronaldo, who was quick to react with ‘like’ and ‘laughing emojis’ to a Spanish publication’s Instagram Post that was deeply critical of Messi’s win.
Ronaldo engaged with an Instagram post by Spanish publication AS, which featured quotes from journalist Tomas Roncero.
Roncero said, “Hello friends what we already knew has happened. They were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire in Miami, but he was already looking like retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup, he won the World Cup, yes, well, but with six penalties."
Roncero also commented on Messi's total number of Ballon d'Ors, including those that Roncero believed should have gone to other players. Ronaldo's response to the post, which included liking it and posting four laughing emojis, has drawn criticism as it seemingly endorses Roncero's opinion.
Screenshot from AS television's Instagram Post.
Credit: Instagram/@astelevision
Throwing shade, Roncero further made a joke about his ‘liking’ for the number ‘eight’, referencing the goals Bayern Munich scored against Messi's Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarter-final.
It is possible that Ronaldo's reaction was simply in response to the journalist's humor, but one can only speculate the Portugal star’s social media bitter convulsions.
Roncero is a well-known sports journalist in Spain, known for his support of Real Madrid and Ronaldo, and is associated with the popular sports talk show El Chiringuito de Jugones on Spanish television.
This recognition to Messi has marked the pinnacle of his remarkable career, enabling him to surpass tough competition, notably from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.
But Is he truly deserving of this recent accolade? Numerous social media accounts claim that FIFA has manipulated the Ballon d'Or voting process to align with its own agenda.
According to these accounts, Messi is football's ‘marketing cash cow’, and the game is tailored to ensure his success. Dutch manager Louis van Gaal recently put forth a similar theory, going one step ahead, and suggesting that the World Cup was prearranged for Messi to emerge as the winner.
One could argue that Messi may not be unequivocally the best player in the world. Based on performance over the past 12 months, players like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland could have been considered.
In terms of this season's form, Jude Bellingham emerged as a strong contender as well. However, it remains a fact the Ballon d'Or is closely tied to players who have a significant impact on winning major trophies.
Hence, it can be ascertained that no one influenced the outcome of the 2022 World Cup quite like Messi. His crucial goal against Mexico, his unforgettable moments against Australia and determination like no other in the game against Netherlands, lead his team to victory.
It was a World Cup triumph that owed as much to his presence and influence as it did to his exceptional abilities with the ball.