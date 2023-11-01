Ronaldo has a laugh as Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or gets critiqued

Messi has been crowned once again for his astonishing career with the 8th Ballon d’Or, at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, unabashedly clenching his position as the figurehead of soccer.

A reality check that seems to have not gone down well with arch rival Christiano Ronaldo, who was quick to react with ‘like’ and ‘laughing emojis’ to a Spanish publication’s Instagram Post that was deeply critical of Messi’s win.

Ronaldo engaged with an Instagram post by Spanish publication AS, which featured quotes from journalist Tomas Roncero.

Roncero said, “Hello friends what we already knew has happened. They were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire in Miami, but he was already looking like retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup, he won the World Cup, yes, well, but with six penalties."

Roncero also commented on Messi's total number of Ballon d'Ors, including those that Roncero believed should have gone to other players. Ronaldo's response to the post, which included liking it and posting four laughing emojis, has drawn criticism as it seemingly endorses Roncero's opinion.