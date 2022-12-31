Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a deal with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia worth more than 200 million euros, a source close to the club told AFP on Friday.

The two-and-half-year contract for the 37-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star is expected to be confirmed later in the day.

"Ronaldo has officially signed a two and a half year contract. The contract will be worth more than 200 million euros and Ronaldo will arrive next week," explained the source who wished to remain anonymous.

The Portuguese star, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been a free agent since his second spell with Manchester United ended in a bitter divorce last month.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), league titles in Italy (2019, 2020) with Juventus, in Spain (2012, 2017) with Real Madrid and in England (2007, 2008, 2009) with United.

He is also the top scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team with whom he won Euro 2016.

But Ronaldo's time at United ended in acrimony.

Looking to leave the club after the arrival of new coach Erik ten Hag, his time on the pitch was limited.

In a controversial interview in November, just before the World Cup, he hit out at the club, claiming he had been "betrayed".

United then announced the termination of his contract "by mutual agreement".

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.