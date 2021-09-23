Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer

Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer in the world

He is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2021, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 08:56 ist
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

After ditching Juventus to join England’s Manchester United, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo replaced arch-rival Lionel Messi as the highest-earning footballer in the world, according to the latest rankings by Forbes.

A combined half-billion followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter helped him reclaim the top spot on this year’s rankings. According to Forbes, the Manchester United icon is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus for his return to United. His rival Messi, who also made a shocking move to PSG from FC Barcelona, will earn $110 million in the 2021-2022 season. 

Only three other active athletes make more money commercially: Roger Federer ($90 million), LeBron James ($65 million) and Tiger Woods ($60 million). 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
sports
World news
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer

Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe

India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe

Why is the world shocked by a Chinese co's troubles?

Why is the world shocked by a Chinese co's troubles?

DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

Does MSP help reduce farm distress?

Does MSP help reduce farm distress?

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

 