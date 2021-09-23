Ronaldo replaces Messi as highest-earning footballer in the world

After ditching Juventus to join England’s Manchester United, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo replaced arch-rival Lionel Messi as the highest-earning footballer in the world, according to the latest rankings by Forbes.

A combined half-billion followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter helped him reclaim the top spot on this year’s rankings. According to Forbes, the Manchester United icon is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus for his return to United. His rival Messi, who also made a shocking move to PSG from FC Barcelona, will earn $110 million in the 2021-2022 season.

Only three other active athletes make more money commercially: Roger Federer ($90 million), LeBron James ($65 million) and Tiger Woods ($60 million).

