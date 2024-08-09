Running over the same old ground: Injuries loom large over Man Utd again

Manchester: Coach Erik ten Hag insisted last season could have turned out very differently had injuries not hindered Manchester United's progress, but further setbacks ahead of the new campaign have dampened the mood around Old Trafford once again.

New co-owner, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, has assumed control of soccer matters at English football's most successful club and has begun to make drastic changes, at boardroom level as well as on the pitch.

Plans are afoot to build a new stadium to rival any sporting arena in the world. Supporters, however, are most keen to see changes made to the squad in the short term, after United finished in their lowest ever Premier League position last season.

Above Ten Hag, who signed a new contract following United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, Ratcliffe and his INEOS company have brought in Dan Ashworth as sporting director, Jason Wilcox as technical director and poached Omar Berrada from City as CEO ahead of the new campaign.

"We are so pleased that around the football, around the first-team, we have a strong structure that will help us," Ten Hag told MUTV last month.

"They are supportive and that will help us in many ways, like in scouting and recruitment, like in the departments of medical and performance. They will be so supportive and that will raise the bar."