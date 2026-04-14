<p>Bengaluru: It’s hard for anyone to defend Indian football. What transpired during the much-delayed resumption of the top-tier league only exposed the fragile state of the game in the country.</p>.<p>For fans, that often means clinging to fleeting moments of joy. Australia-born Ryan Williams’ goal four minutes into his long-awaited India debut was one such moment. However, much like the Indian football itself, his journey to that stage was anything but smooth.</p>.<p>Born in Perth to an Anglo-Indian mother and an English father, the Person of Indian Origin (PIO) was eligible for Indian citizenship but that path required him to renounce his Australian passport as Indian law does not permit dual citizenship. Even then, eligibility was just the beginning; the process itself proved to be a battle and the case of Omid Singh serves as a reminder of how complicated it can get.</p>.<p>The Iranian PIO footballer, born to a Punjabi father in the Gulf, had publicly expressed his desire to represent India after being approached by former head coach Igor Stimac. However, the prolonged process of proving eligibility eventually forced him to walk away. Ryan, of course, faced similar hurdles.</p>.Hockey India League | Serving doping ban to wearing Olympic medal: Jarmanpreet Singh's redemption.<p>“The journey I’ve been on to actually be able to be a citizen first and foremost of India, that path itself kind of gives me the shivers because it was not easy,” Ryan tells DH. “Every time I got a phone call, I thought, ‘Oh no! They’re going to tell me it’s not possible,’ and they told me that so many times.</p>.<p>“The process was so tricky but that perseverance to push through and go and get something that I really wanted… the debut after that, it was all a bit surreal at the moment, to be honest.”</p>.<p>It's worth noting that in the case of Omid, the Iranian winger didn't get the desired support from the club he was set to join and was later embroiled in a legal battle with them over the terms of their agreement. Ryan, on the other hand, had the chance to be familiar with the country since joining BFC in 2023 and had the club management backing him through thick and thin.</p>.<p>“The first person I had a conversation with from the club was Darren (Caldeira, director of football) and to this day we are very tight. To put it bluntly, without the club, none of this would have happened. There aren’t many clubs that take a risk on a foreign winger,” says Ryan.</p>.<p>That support has translated into stability on and off the pitch with 10 goals in 40 appearances for BFC. Ryan has now settled in Bengaluru, and that means cribbing about the city’s infamous traffic like a local. But beyond personal comfort, his focus remains firmly on delivering for the fans.</p>.<p>“Since I joined here I have always heard that we have never won the shield (League winners)… Hopefully we can change it this year and bring that gift to the fans. I know things are being said about the bench strength but we have enough quality to go all the way. The upcoming matches are crucial and will decide our season,” concludes Ryan.</p>