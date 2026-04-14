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Ryan Williams: A tale of joy amid Indian football mess

The Iranian PIO footballer, born to a Punjabi father in the Gulf, had publicly expressed his desire to represent India after being approached by former head coach Igor Stimac.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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