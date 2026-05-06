<p>London: Arsenal reached the Champions League final for only the second time in their history with a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final on Tuesday.</p><p>Captain Bukayo Saka's tap-in just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal to edge a cagey contest in which the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season's competition.</p>.Premier League: Arsenal breeze past Fulham to open six-point gap over Man City.<p>They will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season's semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 -- a week after they hope to have sealed a first Premier League title for 22 years.</p><p>Arsenal's only previous Champions League final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.</p><p>Over the balance of the two legs, Arsenal just about shaded Atletico whose dangerous frontline were largely kept in check on a night of tension and then celebration in north London.</p>