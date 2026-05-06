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Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into Champions League final

Arsenal's only previous Champions ⁠League final ⁠appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:12 IST
FootballSports NewsArsenalPremier LeagueAtletico Madrid

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