Salah steers Liverpool past Arsenal; Palace stun United

Liverpool soared clear at the top of the Premier League by sweeping aside Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield thanks to a Mohamed Salah double on Saturday.

Both sides started with the only 100 percent records left in England’s top-flight, but Jurgen Klopp’s men demonstrated the chasm that exists behind them and reigning champions Manchester City with a dominant display.

Joel Matip’s towering header opened the floodgates just before half-time and Salah killed the game from the penalty spot before adding his second with a wonderful run and finish. Lucas Torreira scored a late consolation for the Gunners.

Liverpool open up a three-point lead at the top with Arsenal still in second, but City and Tottenham can move to within two points on Sunday.

Arsenal have now lost their last three visits to Anfield by a combined score of 12-2 and early season optimism they could pose a threat to Liverpool and City in the title race was snuffed out despite promising signs from club record signing Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian was handed his first start since a £72 million move from Lille and showed why he was so coveted by posing a constant threat on the counter-attack.

However, Arsenal never really looked like challenging the mighty European champions.

Earlier, a stoppage-time goal by defender Patrick van Aanholt gave Crystal Palace a memorable 2-1 win at Manchester United after a toothless display by the home side.

Van Aanholt powered a shot past United keeper David De Gea following a howler by Paul Pogba after Daniel James scored in the 89th minute to cancel out a first-half opener by Jordan Ayew for the visitors. Ayew scored against the run of play in the 32nd minute as Palace punished United’s lack of creativity in midfield and bite up front, with Marcus Rashford missing a 70th-minute penalty for the home side.

Chelsea win

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham fired Chelsea to their first win of the Frank Lampard era as the young striker’s double clinched a 3-2 victory against Norwich on Saturday.

The 21-year-old striker bagged his first goal for the club to put Chelsea ahead in the sunshine at Carrow Road.

A pulsating encounter saw Todd Cantwell equalise for Norwich before young Mason Mount restored Chelsea’s advantage.

Teemu Pukki’s fifth goal in three games this season brought Norwich back on level terms before half-time, only for Abraham to give Chelsea the points with his predatory second-half finish.

Results: Liverpool 3 (Matip 41, Salah 49 pen, 58) bt Arsenal 1 (Torreira 85), Brighton 0 lt to Southampton 2 (Djenepo 55, Redmond 90+1), Manchester United 1 (James 89) lt to Crystal Palace 2 (Ayew 32, Van Aanholt 90+3), Norwich 2 (Cantwell 6, Pukki 31) lt to Chelsea 3 (Abraham 3, 68, Mount 17), Sheffield United 1 (McBurnie 62) lt to Leicester 2 (Vardy 38, Barnes 70), Watford 1 (Gray 17) lt to West Ham 3 (Noble 3-pen, Haller 64, 73), Aston Villa 2 (Wesley 22, El Ghazi 90+5) bt Everton 0.